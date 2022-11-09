Israel behind deadly fuel convoy bombing in Syria, Hezbollah outlet says

The trucks in the convoy were reportedly carrying Iranian oil bound for Lebanon and were accompanied by several Iranian nationals.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

A Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet blamed Israel for the bombing of a fuel convoy traveling through Syria, which was said to have killed at least 10 people, including members of Iranian paramilitary groups.

According to the Associated Press, eight of the 22 trucks in the convoy had crossed from Iraq into Al-Qaim in eastern Syria, when they were struck by an aerial bombardment just before midnight Tuesday.

The trucks in the convoy were carrying Iranian oil bound for Lebanon and were accompanied by several Iranian nationals, according to Arabic-language news outlets.

The Al Mayadeen news channel, which is controlled by the Hezbollah terror group, attributed the bombing to Israel, while Iranian state TV claimed the strike was executed by the U.S.

In a statement on Wednesday, Army Maj. Rachael L. Jeffcoat denied any American connection to the attack. He told AP that “no U.S. forces or U.S.-led coalition [members] conducted an airstrike in al-Qaim, Iraq, on the border with Syria.”

The Israeli air force declined to comment, as is its policy on these incidents.

Israel is believed to have carried out in recent years hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, primarily targeting Iranian operational bases, intelligence gathering bases, and other assets in the country.

The Al-Qaim area in eastern Syria is known as a hotspot for Iranian proxy groups and assets, with airstrikes attributed to the U.S. and Israel having occurred several times previously in the region.

In late October, explosions were reported at multiple sites in the Syrian capital city of Damascus during the afternoon. The rare daytime strikes came shortly after a bombing rocked Damascus International Airport.

Syrian public radio and television reported that the explosions were the result of “Israeli aggression.”

According to a report by the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the explosions were the result of an Israeli airstrike targeting bases used by militia forces allied with Iran.