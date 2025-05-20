Israel: Over 100 Gaza targets hit, Hamas air commander killed

Targets in northern Gaza included a weapons storage facility, an underground route, and an Islamic Jihad military building containing arms.

By Ehud Amiton, TPS

A commander in Hamas’s air force, who orchestrated drone attacks from northern Gaza, was killed in an airstrike, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

The IDF said Mu’atz Dib “directed efforts to attack Israeli aircraft and orchestrate drone attacks against civilians. Dib, the IDF added, “played a key role in advancing Hamas’ aerial capabilities.”

In the past 24 hours, Israeli Air Force jets struck more than 100 targets across Gaza, including weapons depots, terrorists, and military sites.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

Of the 58 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead.