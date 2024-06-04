Israel parade in NY drew 100,000, broke records, UJA Federation says

Eden Golan, Israel’s Eurovision star, joined UJA’s float at the parade.

By JNS

The Israel Day on Fifth parade in New York City on Sunday drew more than 100,000 attendees, “breaking all previous records,” the UJA-Federation of New York stated on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), city mayor Eric Adams and state attorney general Letitia James also attended the annual event, “demonstrating their love and support for Israel, its people and its culture,” per the UJA Federation.

