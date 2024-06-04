Israel parade in NY drew 100,000, broke records, UJA Federation says June 4, 2024 Israel Parade in NYC. (Twitter Screenshot)(Twitter Screenshot)Israel parade in NY drew 100,000, broke records, UJA Federation says Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/israel-parade-in-ny-drew-100000-broke-records-uja-federation-says/ Email Print Eden Golan, Israel’s Eurovision star, joined UJA’s float at the parade.By JNSThe Israel Day on Fifth parade in New York City on Sunday drew more than 100,000 attendees, “breaking all previous records,” the UJA-Federation of New York stated on Monday.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), city mayor Eric Adams and state attorney general Letitia James also attended the annual event, “demonstrating their love and support for Israel, its people and its culture,” per the UJA Federation. Eden Golan, Israel’s Eurovision star, joined UJA’s float at the parade.Israeli singer Eden Golan speaks as she joins the NYC Israel Day parade. “It’s an honor to be here and to walk this march & show my solidarity with everything & that peace is the most important thing- we need to bring everyone home.”🎥 @ViralNewsNYC pic.twitter.com/NPrACoUDpI— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 2, 2024New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Israel Day on Fifth parade on June 2, 2024. Credit: Shulamit, courtesy of UJA.Read WATCH: Israel dominates Eurovision semifinals despite violent pro-Hamas protests Celebrate Israel ParadeEden GolanEric AdamsNYC