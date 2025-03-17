Israel vows ‘zero tolerance’ for Hezbollah in south Lebanon following drone strike

Scene of IDF strike on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, March 17, 2025. (Telegram)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says IDF will show ‘zero tolerance’ for Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, confirms Israeli military struck terror target Monday.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s defense minister said Monday that his country would show “zero tolerance” for violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, after confirming that the IDF carried out a strike on Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon.

At around 12:30 Monday afternoon, IDF drones struck a pair of a Hezbollah terrorists carrying out observation work in the Yohmor area of in Lebanon’s Nabatieh district, near the Beaufort Castle.

“A short time ago, the IDF struck two Hezbollah terrorists who were serving as lookout operatives and directing terrorist activities in the Yohmor area of southern Lebanon,” an army spokesperson said.

According to the Hezbollah-aligned Al Manar outlet in Lebanon, Monday’s strikes targeted a van and a motorcycle.

One person was killed, Lebanon’s health ministry reported.

Shortly after the reports, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) made a statement confirming Israel’s involvement, and vowed that the IDF would not permit Hezbollah to resume its terror operations in Lebanon.

“The IDF just now struck Hezbollah terrorists in the Yohmor area, after they engaged in terror activities against Israel,” Katz said.

“Our policy is clear: Zero tolerance toward any violation [of the ceasefire]. We will not allow any violation of the agreement and we will not allow the Hezbollah terror organization to restore its capabilities.”

“Any terrorist who tries to harm Israeli civilians is a dead man.”

The strikes come a day after Hezbollah terrorists operating in southern Lebanon opened fire on the Israeli town of Avivim in the northern Galilee on Sunday.

No casualties were reported, but a car parked in Avivim was struck in the windshield by the gunfire.

IDF forces responded Sunday with strikes on command and control centers used by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force.