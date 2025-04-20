Israeli army dismisses officer, reprimands another over deadly ambulance convoy strike

While the investigation found no ethical violations, it cited multiple “professional errors” and breaches of protocol.

By Ehud Amiton, TPS

The Israeli military dismissed a deputy commander and reprimanded another officer over their roles in a deadly incident when troops opened fire on a convoy of ambulances in the Tel a-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, southern Gaza, killing 15 people, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday.

The deputy commander of the Golani Brigade’s reconnaissance unit was dismissed after army investigators found he gave a “partial and inaccurate” account of the incident in the initial inquiry, the IDF said.

The commander of the 14th Reserve Armored Brigade, which was overseeing operations in the area, was formally reprimanded for his “overall responsibility,” including mishandling the scene after the attack.

The IDF acknowledged that troops mistakenly identified medical personnel as Hamas operatives.

“The existing guidelines on the special caution required with regard to rescue forces and medical workers, even in areas of intense combat, were sharpened and clarified,” the military said in a statement.

The probe determined that the March 23 incident involved three separate shootings: the first at a vehicle wrongly identified as a Hamas police car, killing two people; the second at a convoy of ambulances and a fire truck, killing 12; and a third at a UN-marked vehicle, where one UNRWA staff member was killed. The final case involved fire “in violation of orders.”

The initial shot was fired at 3:57 a.m. after Golani troops lying in ambush mistook a vehicle with red and blue markings for a Hamas vehicle.

Later, around 5:06 a.m., they opened fire on a fast-approaching convoy, mistaking it for a Hamas operation. The commander, using night vision, failed to identify medical insignia. “They did not recognize vests and lights,” the IDF said.

Footage later reviewed by the IDF and cross-referenced with a New York Times video revealed that the soldiers ceased fire after realizing the convoy did not contain armed terrorists.

“There was no execution,” the military emphasized, denying allegations made by Palestinian sources. One paramedic survived and was arrested; his testimony was included in the investigation.

At 5:18 a.m., a UN-marked vehicle arrived. Although troops identified it as a UN vehicle, they still opened fire, killing the staff member. The IDF confirmed this action violated standing orders.

After the incident, bodies were covered with netting, vehicles were crushed, and the scene was buried in sand on orders from the brigade commander.

The IDF said this was done to shield the scene from civilians as evacuations continued. “The vehicles should not have been run over and buried,” the military later acknowledged.

UN representatives were eventually able to retrieve the bodies, with the final remains recovered on March 30.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead.