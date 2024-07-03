Israeli captives in Gaza have attempted suicide, terror group says, admitting to torturing hostages

Photographs of Israelis still held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv. March 10, 2024. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist spokesman accuses Israel of ‘neglecting’ captives held hostage in Gaza, claims some of the hostages have attempted to commit suicide.

By World Israel News Staff

A number of Israeli captives being held hostage in the Gaza Strip since October 7th have attempted to commit suicide while in captivity, a terrorist spokesman said Wednesday.

In a post to the group’s Telegram channel, Abu Hamza’ spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Al Quds Brigades claimed that an unspecified number of Israeli captives in Gaza had attempted to commit suicide, blaming the Israeli government’s “neglect.”

The Islamic Jihad spokesman also hinted that the conditions the hostages are being held under have worsened since the June 8th rescue of four hostages from two Hamas safehouses in the central Gaza city of Nuseirat.

“A number of enemy prisoners have made actual and determined attempts at suicide due to the severe frustration they feel as a result of their government’s neglect of their case, and the differing treatment by Al Quds Brigade security units, which have deprived them of some privileges that were previously granted before the heinous crime in Nuseirat committed by the criminal Nazi enemy army through the killing of hundreds of innocent Palestinians.”

Abu Hamza also tacitly acknowledged that Israeli captives have suffered torture while in captivity, saying that the hostages have been treated “in the same manner” as jailed terrorists in Israel, whom he claimed were suffering “continuous torture.”

“The policy of continuous torture of our prisoners in prisons and other unjust measures continues.”

“Our decision in the Al Quds Brigades to treat enemy prisoners in the same manner as our prisoners inside the prisons will remain in effect as long as the terrorist government continues its unjust measures against our people and our prisoners. He who warns is excused.”