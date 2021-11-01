Israeli court rejects terrorist’s plea to exhume victim’s body

The helmet worn by Ben-Yigal during the incident is evidence that could potentially exonerate their client, Bakar’s attorneys said.

By Tobias Siegal, World Israel News

Israel’s Supreme Court rejected on Monday morning a request to exhume the body of IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal, filed by the attorneys representing Nizmi Abu Bakar, the Palestinian charged with the murder of Ben-Yigal in May 2020, Maariv reported.

Ben-Yigal was killed when a rock allegedly thrown by Abu Bakar hit his head during operational activity in the village of Ya’bad, west of Jenin in northern Samaria.

The court, however, did not agree and outright rejected the controversial request.

In an interview given to 103 FM Radio later on Monday, Ben-Yigal’s father congratulated the decision. “The court has prevented unnecessary suffering from 23,745 bereaved families,” he said.

“The discussions over this delusional and unthinkable request of exhuming my son’s body in order to retrieve his helmet is over. It was denied, it wasn’t even discussed,” he said. “Those bloodthirsty lawyers were banished, they don’t even need a reason to pursue injustice. Why torment us like this?”