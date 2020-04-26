Israeli court takes step to halt phone tracking amid virus

Israel’s highest court on Sunday ruled that corona-related phone tracking can only continue if the legislature passes guidelines governing the controversial practice.

By Associated Press

Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the Shin Bet security agency to halt its use of phone-surveillance technology in the battle against the coronavirus, unless parliament begins legislating guidelines for the controversial practice.

In its decision, the court said parliament must begin the legislative process by Thursday.

The ruling came hours after Israel’s embattled health minister said he would step down following a public uproar over his handling of the crisis and his own COVID-19 infection.

Israel last month said it was using the Shin Bet’s phone-surveillance technology to identify people exposed to the coronavirus by retracing the movements of those who were already infected. People who had come into close contact with the infected were then ordered into home quarantine.

While officials have defended the phone-surveillance practice as a life-saving measure, civil rights groups attacked it as an assault on privacy rights.

The Shin Bet said it was reviewing the decision and had no further comment. But Cabinet Minister Yuval Steinitz, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called the ruling “worrying” and accused the court of “excessive and unnecessary intervention.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman informed Netanyahu that he would step aside as the country forms a new government.

The government has generally been lauded for keeping the coronavirus crisis in check. The virus has infected over 15,000 Israelis and killed 200 people, but Israel has not seen its health system overwhelmed like hard-hit places such as Italy or New York, and the country has begun easing weeks of lockdown.

Litzman, an ultra-Orthodox politician with no formal medical training, has come under criticism for reportedly resisting proposals to tighten lockdown measures that would affect the country’s religious community. Early this month, Litzman was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a TV interview Sunday, Litzman said he had never violated lockdown rules and was leaving his job because he was ready for a new challenge, not because of public pressure.

“It’s clear things have changed for the better,” he told Channel 13 TV, referring to the outbreak.