Israeli lawmaker not notified of the release of her husband’s killer

MK Limor Son Har-Melech reacts during a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset on March 5, 2024. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Shuli Har-Melech, 25, and his wife were returning home to Homesh when they were ambushed by five terrorists with automatic weapons who killed Shuli and critically wounded pregnant Limor.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Israeli Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech was not informed by the authorities that the terrorist who murdered her husband in 2003 was being released as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, she revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Knesset with the families of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, the lawmaker said, “This morning, I woke up to the news that the terrorist who murdered my husband was released. No one likes this. I listen and understand and am in pain in a way that I cannot describe to you.”

HaKol HaYehudi reporter Elchanan Groner revealed earlier on Tuesday that Muaid Hamad, convicted for multiple murders, including those of Shalom “Shuli” Har-Melech and Esther Galia, was in the second wave of prisoners released by Israel as part of the ceasefire.

The Israel Defense Forces killed Khaled Najjar, another of the terrorists involved in the Aug. 28, 2003 murder of Shuli Har-Melech, in Rafah in May of last year.

Shuli Har-Melech, 25, and his wife were returning home to Homesh when they were ambushed by five terrorists with automatic weapons. He was killed on the spot, while Limor, then seven months pregnant, was critically wounded.

Limor was hospitalized and, several hours later, gave birth to their daughter by cesarean section. The couple also had an older child. They were expelled from Homesh during the 2005 disengagement.

Limor Har-Melech later married her current husband, Yehuda Son, with whom she had eight children. She entered the Knesset for the Otzma Yehudit Party following the 2022 election.