Israeli security forces arrest 7 Bedouins for attacks on Jews during Gaza operation

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Israel’s security forces have arrested seven suspects, Bedouin residents of the south, who were involved in violent riots during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May in the area of ​​the Bedouin city of Rahat, the police stated Tuesday.

Following an undercover investigation conducted by the Southern District Unit, the Shin Bet security service, the seven suspects were arrested.

They allegedly took part in a number of riots and violent demonstrations in the south and center of the country and threw rocks at vehicles and police forces in May while IDF forces were engaged in a counterterrorism operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The suspects were brought to the Magistrate’s Court in Beersheba for an extension of their detention.

“The investigation into the incidents of disturbances is ongoing, actions are being taken to locate those involved and further arrests are expected,” the police stated.

This incident was one of the numerous violent attacks perpetrated by Muslims against Jews and Jewish property across the country as Hamas was firing rockets at the south of the country and as the IDF was engaged in Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Dozens of other perpetrators have been arrested in recent months.

Two Jewish men, Yehoshua and Avi Har-Even, were killed in the riots and dozens of others were injured.