Israelis across country donate hair braids to cancer patients

Some 144 hair braids and 194 blood units were collected as part of the “Double Donation Day” held by Magen David Adom (MDA) and Zichron Menachem.

By World Israel News staff

Magen David Adom (MDA) and Zichron Menachem held the “Double Donation Day” throughout the country during which the Israeli public donated hair for cancer patients and blood for MDA bloodmobiles.

At the end of this special donation day held last week, 144 hair braids were collected, designated for natural high-quality hair wigs for cancer patients, as well as 194 blood units.

The project was initiated by Paramedic Yonat Daskal, a paramedic in the MDA Operations Division in charge of the Wish Ambulance project, who also donated her hair and said that “this donation day ended with great excitement and with a remarkable outcome. We have met mothers that came with their daughters, men that donated, MDA employees that brought their family members – and the Israeli people, who, time after time open their hearts, acting for the wellbeing of society.”

“I felt happy when they cut my hair – I knew that it is a meaningful donation. The overall operation was so special and exciting; the deployment of MDA team members was overwhelming. I am grateful to the barbers that volunteered and arrived in order to cut the hair and to Zichron Menachem – our partners, for a well-conducted operation all for assistance to cancer patients,” she added.

Shlomit Oz, in charge of “Hair Activities” at Zichron Menachem, said that thanks to hair donations, Zichron Menachem can provide natural professional hair wigs to cancer patients free of charge.

“Together with MDA, we went out with this heartwarming and successful project. The response of the donors was amazing all over the country, we met generations of family members volunteering to assist cancer patients – we are extremely grateful,” she said.

MDA Director-General Eli Bin stated that “we have met during the day the human spirit of MDA people that makes it so unique and special at the time of common need and assisting fellow women and men.”