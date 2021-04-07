Israel’s 2nd largest hospital has no new corona admissions for first time in a year

Israeli medical workers celebrate at the start of Israel's vaccination campaign at Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center, Dec. 20, 2020. (Flash90/Miriam Alster)

The rapid vaccination campaign has dramatically brought to a decline in the pandemic in the country.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

The Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Israel’s second largest hospital, reported Monday that it admitted no new Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, that no patients were on life support and that no patients had died of the virus, the first time since the pandemic began in the country a bit over a years ago.

The rapid and successful vaccination campaign has dramatically impacted the pandemic in the country and has enabled Israel to almost fully reopen its economy, including indoor shopping malls and cultural events.

The Health Ministry updated Tuesday that over 5,277,000 Israelis, some 57%, received the first vaccine, and over 4,861,000 received the second dose, 52% of citizens.

In comparison, only 13.4% of senior citizens in European Union countries received at least one dose. The World Health Organization estimates that in the whole of Europe, with 750 million inhabitants in 53 countries, only 4% received the two required doses.

Israel’s Ministry of Health updated that it documented only 375 new COVID-19 cases over the past day.

Of the 55,508 tests done over the past day, only 0.7% returned positive.

319 of the patients hospitalized with Corona are in serious condition, 175 of them are on life support. The numbers here have been steadily dropping.

6,253 Israelis have died of the virus.