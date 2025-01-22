Jewish celebrities encourage Jews to proudly wear Stars of David in video campaign for Holocaust Remembrance Day

‘There are so many ways in which we can honor the victims [of the Holocaust]. One of the best ways is to be a proud Jew,’ said a spokesperson for CAA.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Several Jewish celebrities are encouraging fellow Jews around the world to express Jewish pride by confidently wearing their Stars of David as part of a video campaign in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, which will mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Comedian Elon Gold, actor Jonah Platt, rapper Kosha Dillz, actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, and other Jewish celebrities participated in the “Let Your Star Shine” video campaign organized by Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), the leading charity in the United Kingdom that is dedicated to combating antisemitism.

As part of the campaign, the Jewish influential figures are calling on the public to send CAA selfies of themselves proudly wearing their Stars of David, and the charity will repost the pictures on its social media pages.

Other Jewish celebrities participating in the campaign include musician Westside Gravy; food writer and chef Alissa Timoshkina; artist Avraham Vofsi; chef and activist Ben Rebuck; comedians Josh Howie, Zach Margolin, and Judy Gold; entrepreneur Karen Cinnamon; and journalist Nicole Lampert.

“There are so many ways in which we can honor the victims [of the Holocaust]. One of the best ways is to be a proud Jew,” said a spokesperson for CAA.

“This year, we’re launching our ‘Let Your Star Shine’ campaign. We’re encouraging Jews to confidently wear their Stars of David for the whole world to see, demonstrating their Jewish pride and unwavering opposition to the rising tide of antisemitism.”

Jewish people around the globe are invited to send selfies with their Stars of David to [email protected] with the subject line: “Let Your Star Shine.”