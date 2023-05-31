‘JEWISH LIVES MATTER’: What can we learn from the Pittsburgh shooter trial? May 31, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/jewish-lives-matter-what-can-we-learn-from-the-pittsburgh-shooter-trial/ Email Print Israeli social media influencer Hananya Naftali discusses with ILTV the current trial of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, who massacred 11 Jews in 2018, and hate crimes against Jews in general in the United States. AntisemitismHate crimePittsburgh massacreRobert BowersSocial mediasynagogue shooting