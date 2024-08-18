Palestinian terrorist brutally beats Jewish man in the head with hammer

Scene of terrorist attack at industrial zone outside Kedumim, in Samaria, August 18, 2024. (United Hatzalah)

Israeli man in serious condition with head injury after Palestinian terrorist smashes his skull with a hammer, steals his firearm in Samaria attack.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli Jewish man is in serious condition Sunday, after he was bludgeoned over the head by a terrorist carrying a hammer.

The attack took place Sunday afternoon inside a factory at the Baron Industrial Park near the Israeli town of Kedumim in Samaria, when a terrorist struck an Israeli man in his 40s in the head with a hammer, then stole his pistol.

United Hatzalah medical teams provided initial medical treatment to the victim, before he was evacuated to Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

Shirel Popkin, a United Hatzalah paramedic who was first to arrive at the scene, reported: “The victim is a man in his forties who has sustained severe head injuries.”

“I administered initial medical treatment in the factory yard, assisted by an army doctor who evacuated him from the scene in an IDF armored vehicle towards an IDF intensive care ambulance that will transport him to the hospital.”

After assaulting the man and stealing his firearm, the terrorist fled the scene.

Shortly afterwards, a large number of Israeli security personnel were dispatched to the scene and a manhunt launched for the terrorist.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed the attack.

“A short time ago, a report was received regarding a terrorist who attacked an Israeli civilian and stole his gun in the area of the Baron Industrial Zone in the Samaria district, large numbers of IDF units are engaged in pursuing the terrorist.”