TRAITOR? Jewish MK in Bennett’s coalition lobbies Europeans to punish Israel

In a letter obtained by The Jerusalem Post, Meretz MK Mossi Raz told European lawmakers that Israel should suffer “robust consequences” for its alleged mistreatment of Palestinians in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem.

By World Israel News Staff

A Jewish left-wing Israeli lawmaker has lobbied European politicians this week to punish Israel for what he claimed were Israel’s violations of international law, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

In a letter sent to hundreds of European MP’s, Meretz MK Mossi Raz – together with MK Aida Touma-Sliman of the Arab Joint List – alleged that “widespread displacement and forcible transfer of Palestinians” were taking place in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) and eastern Jerusalem.

In the letter, they requested that the European parliamentarians sign a statement demanding Israel suffer “robust consequences” for its alleged actions, the Post reported. Once a sufficient number of signatories is received, the letter will be presented to the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, various European foreign ministers, and published in media outlets, the report said.

The letter, obtained by The Jerusalem Post, was originally sent earlier this year, the report continued. Raz sent a follow-up email on Tuesday reminding the MPs to sign.

According to Raz, the letter has 300 signatures to date.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declined comment, the Post said. Meretz leader and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz has not yet responded to a request for comment.