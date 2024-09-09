Jewish students at Baruch College harassed by anti-Israel protestors

October 13, 2023, Baruch College and other CUNY students and their supporters rally and march. The protest was part of the Day of Rage called for by Hamas. (Shutterstock)

By Jewish Breaking News

Jewish freshmen attending a Baruch College welcome event were subjected to vicious harassment by anti-Israel protesters this past week.

A viral video shows new students attending Hillel’s welcome dinner at Mr. Broadway, a kosher restaurant in Midtown, when they were confronted by a mob of about a dozen protesters.

Wearing keffiyeh scarves to cover their faces, the mob chanted threatening slogans including “You ain’t going home tonight,” “All Zionists are racists,” and “CUNY, CUNY, you can’t hide, you support genocide.”

They also targeted Hillel’s executive director, chanting, “Ilya Bratman, what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?”

“Where’s Hersh, you ugly a– b—h? Go bring them home,” another taunted, referring to Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of the six hostages killed by Hamas last week.

CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez condemned the incident, saying he was “deeply disappointed” and that the university system is investigating.

“I was deeply disappointed to learn demonstrators disrupted a Hillel welcome dinner for students from CUNY and universities across the City, turning an event designed to help freshmen acclimate to college life into a disruptive hate-filled display that has no place in our city,” Rodriguez said.

Baruch Students for Justice in Palestine helped organize the protest. Since Oct. 7, the antisemitic “activist” group has called for CUNY to cut ties with Hillel International, which has 850 campus chapters across the United States.

NYPD were eventually called in to disperse the protest with no arrests made.