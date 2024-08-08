Kamala, who is half-Indian, fails to speak about Hindu massacres in Bangladesh

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Last week we had the big loud debate over what race Kamala Harris is. As I’ve said before, I don’t think she’s anything.

Her identity is as negotiable as anything else. And like Obama, it doesn’t fit the American identity politics calculus anyway.

Like a lot of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, she’s a member of a high-achieving minority group (who is admittedly a lot dumber than the average Indian and Jamaican immigrant) with some family ties, but little sense of belonging to anything beyond a social class.

Kamala’s cooking session with Mindy Kaling gets at how Indian she is which is as much as your average liberal Jew is Jewish.

They picked up some things growing up, mostly foods, a few words, and fond memories, but no real sense of identity, belief, or commitment.

Over in Bangladesh, a color revolution by Marxists and Islamists, cheered on by the media, has set out to demolish the country as an independent secular state.

Call it a smaller Arab Spring with no Arabs (except the ones remotely funding all this) and it has more than slight echoes of the massacres by Islamists (including some who fled to America and became political players) during the battle over Bangladeshi independence.

Like all Islamic movements, a primary goal is to massacre non-Muslims, in this case Hindus.

The media has mostly ignored or downplayed the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, much as it previously did the Muslim massacres of Chinese in Indonesia or of Christians in Nigeria.

The New York Times even justified them as “revenge” because the Muslim majority attacking a non-Muslim minority are still oppressed.

Kamala constantly comments on how awful Israel’s defense against Islamic terrorists is, but has nothing to say about the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who is Indian, offered a belated statement urging an end to the violence.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries claimed, “I am deeply concerned and saddened by the violence, casualties and human rights abuses in Bangladesh over the past weeks and offer my condolences to the families of the victims, including within the Bangladeshi-American community that calls Brooklyn home. Recent developments and new leadership must bring with them respect for democratic principles and the rule of law and a commitment to investigating the attacks, calling for accountability for those responsible and demanding justice for the victims. Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris administration, the United States will continue to closely monitor the situation unfolding and we encourage all parties to refrain from further violence.”

And yet there’s been nothing from the ‘Harris’ part of the Biden-Harris administration.

Kamala, when it was convenient, pretended to be the “first Indian-American senator”.

Now when Hindus are facing violence, she couldn’t even be bothered to make a statement.