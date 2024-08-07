Kamalamania is the desperate response of a party making the best of a bad situation.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Obamania was a hysterical response of leftist aspiration.

The Left could smell what they were going to accomplish and its media and cultural establishment threw all caution to the wind to launch a propaganda campaign the likes of which the country had not seen in over 70 years.

Kamalamania is outwardly similar. The hysteria is saturating the entire media.

Much as in 2007, a formerly insufferable and dishonest media has simply become as unreadable as anything out of a totalitarian regime.

Everything is filled with worshipful praise of Kamala, chants about her glory, and predictions of her inevitable victory.

And that’s just the first few pages of the Washington Post. Not even the most shameful flattery is considered off limits.

All of this was a shock to the system when my younger self encountered it in 2007.

I didn’t like or trust the media, but seeing it turn into Invasion of the Body Snatchers was really something.

What had formerly been biased was now an unreasoning fanatical machine dedicated to screaming loudly for Obama and screaming loudly against anyone else.

Kamalamania is to Obamania as Taylor Swift’s tour is to the Beatles. It’s not hype about something but hype in search of something.

And while that can work with stupid people, it has its limits when people have actual skin in the game and want something more than a souvenir and water cooler chatter.

Kamalamania may be following the Obamamania playbook but, as Obama liked to say, it’s not operating from a position of strength, but weakness.

Obamania was based on the conviction that the Left had an extremely marketable radical who was going to roll over Republicans and his own party.

Kamalamania is the desperate response of a party making the best of a bad situation.

With Obama and his people in the driver’s seat, they’re gambling that they can keep Kamalamania going for three months.

As long as nobody needs to buy something, aspire to the future or avoid crime.

The media has pumped Kamala up about as much as possible. But when you pump up something so full of hot air, it either rises or leaks.

Obama rose, Kamala leaks.

Hype either feeds on itself or deflates. Obama eventually deflated, but Kamala can’t even hold that much hot air.

With nothing to say and no more to offer than her own inadequate persona, Kamalamania is doomed.

Dems created a crisis of perception over Biden’s mental state in order to not only oust him but make whoever replaced him seem like a savior.

But the sense of relief from Kamala coming in followed by endless hype can only last for so long. You can’t hype nothing forever.

That leaves them with the option of either creating crises for Kamala to confront (and good luck with that) or falling back on the usual demonization that fueled the Biden campaign.

Or just bring in the BLM riots.