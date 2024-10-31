Kamala’s Nazis

If Kamala wants to find Nazis, she needn’t look far, just as far as the nearest mirror.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“I don’t understand how we got so toxic and just so divided and so bitter,” Barack Obama wondered at a Kamala rally in Wisconsin.

A day later the Kamala campaign began accusing Trump of being Hitler.

As October surprises go, a Democrat accusing a Republican of being Hitler is as surprising as pint size witches and ghosts showing up on your doorstep on October 31.

Ever since FDR accused Wendel Wilkie of using “Hitler tactics” back during the 1940 election, calling your opponent Hitler has been a rite of passage since even before Joe Biden was born.

Goldwater, Reagan and both Bushes, were accused of Hitlerism, Nazism or fascism.

No Democrat was too respectable to get in the game including MLK who claimed, “we see danger signs of Hitlerism in the candidacy of Mr. Goldwater.”

Barry Goldwater was half Jewish, a WWII vet and a lifetime member of the NAACP who helped found the NAACP’s Arizona chapter, and seemingly the worst possible candidate for ‘Hitlerism’.

Except for Trump who has Jewish family members and is performing so well among Jewish, Latino and black voters that his opponent and her media have to compare him to Hitler.

There was a time when comparing your opponent to Hitler was a mostly harmless form of watering down some of the most horrific events of the twentieth century for political gain.

These days however it’s all too easy to find an influential political movement championing the extermination of the Jews with a foothold inside the Kamala campaign and the Democrats.

If the Jews all gather in Israel, it will save us the trouble of going after them worldwide, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah boasted.

And the Islamic terrorist group proved it was serious about killing Jews outside Israel with terrorist attacks like the bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires which murdered 86 people.

These days you can spot Hezbollah flags flying at any respectable anti-Israel rally. Including the ones that Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz have defended and are complicit in.

Harris, Walz and the party have praised the mobs waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags, chanting in support of the Houthis and assaulting Jewish students, and they want to claim the role of the Allies fighting Hitler when they’re at best the Quislings who are aiding and abetting the Nazis.

Kamala privately met with Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud to urge him to support her campaign. Hammoud had spoken at a rally that included chants of “Death to Israel” and calls for Jews to be returned “back to Poland.”

Hammoud was introduced by Osama Siblani as “the greatest mayor in the United States of America.”

“Mr. Bush believes Hezbollah, Hamas and other Palestinian factions are terrorists, but we believe they are freedom fighters,” Siblani had previously told the Washington Post.

Osama had bragged, “If the FBI wants to come after those who support the resistance done by Hezbollah, then they better bring a fleet of buses. I for one would be willing to go to jail.”

“Our martyrs are heroes, our leaders are great,” Osama Siblani said after the death of the Hezbollah leader “And first among them, their leader, the great Sayyed, Hassan Nasrallah.”

Osama had previously met with Ms. Chávez Rodríguez, Kamala’s campaign manager, as part of a delegation to win over the votes of the Hezbollah community in Dearborn, Michigan.

The Biden-Harris administration and the Harris-Walz campaign are complicit with Nazis. Not historical ones or dead ones, but actual movements dedicated to killing Jews today.

After a year in which American Jews have been assaulted, terrorized and threatened, forced out of campuses and systematically discriminated against, Kamala failed to call out those parts of her base that are responsible for it, sometimes condemning the acts, but never the movements.

When mobs wave Hamas flags in front of the White House and openly identify themselves as Hamas supporters, Kamala, Democrats and the media carefully look the other way. When they do that, they’re looking away from public support for the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust by a Muslim Brotherhood movement that got its start being funded by Nazi Germany.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her people refuse to stop meeting with Nazis, Nazi supporters and their political allies, but want to play the game of calling everyone else “Hitler”.

This not only trivializes the Holocaust, but ignores an actual attempt to exterminate that is going on today.

“Throughout history, Allah has imposed upon the [Jews] people who would punish them for their corruption. The last punishment was carried out by Hitler. By means of all the things he did to them—even though they exaggerated this issue—he managed to put them in their place. This was divine punishment for them. Allah willing, the next time will be at the hand of the believers,” Muslim Brotherhood ‘spiritual guide’ Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi wished.

Qaradawi, the Qatari backed leader of the Brotherhood, hoped that Islamists would carry on the work of the Nazis.

The Obama administration helped the Brotherhood seize power, reached out to Qaradawi and his National Security Council met with Qaradawi’s deputy.

The same people telling us that Trump is Hitler met with actual Nazis who are not shy about announcing their desire to kill all the Jews.

If Kamala wants to find Nazis, she needn’t look far, just as far as the nearest mirror.