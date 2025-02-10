Kanye West quits X, dedicates website to selling Nazi shirt

Verified X account attributed to the rapper’s wife posts messages distancing herself from husband’s antisemitism, writing “God bless Israel” and “God bless the Jews” – but spokesman denies account is authentic.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West has deactivated his X/Twitter account after stirring controversy with a series of posts in which he promoted antisemitic canards, declared himself a Nazi, and stated his love for Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Last week, West returned to the social media platform and uploaded a flurry of posts, including one declaring “I am a Nazi” and another that read “I love Hitler.”

In other tweets, West denied the existence of antisemitism, calling it “just some bulls–t Jewish people made up to protect their bulls–t.”

In another post, West said he was “never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

West engaged in similar online antisemitic rants in 2022 and 2023, but he apologized in December 2023, penning a post in Hebrew walking back his prior comments on Jews.

On Sunday, West announced he was leaving X/Twitter once again, posting a comment shortly before he deactivated his account.

“I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.”

At the same time, West’s website, Yeezy.com, removed every product from its inventory except for a t-shirt bearing a swastika.

Shortly before West deactivated his account, X owner Elon Musk unfollowed West, while Friends actor David Schwimmer called on Musk to ban West from the platform.

“Elon unfollowed me so I’m not sure how much longer I’ll be on Twitter/X. If I’m taken off, go to Yeezy.com,” West wrote shortly before he shut down his account.

The verified X/Twitter account of West’s wife, model Bianca Censori, which features the site’s blue checkmark indicating that the account owner’s identity has been authenticated, posted several messages distancing Censori from West’s antisemitic comments and indicating concerns for West’s condition.

“God Bless Israel,” the post reads in part.

“Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people.

Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally.

“Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish Pple.

“I respect that we may see things differently, but I personally cannot align with those antisemitic views. I believe in kindness and inclusivity for all people. I got you even in your worst moments. God bless Israel.”

Another post highlighted the plight of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip and lauded President Donald Trump for his efforts to secure their release.

However, despite the account bearing X’s blue mark verification, a spokesperson for the model on Sunday denied that Censori was responsible for the account.

The spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that the account was unauthorized and that efforts are underway to “get the account unverified and/or banned.”