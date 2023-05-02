‘KHAYBAR, KHAYBAR’: Palestinian children honor terrorist, call for Jewish genocide

The chant, “Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews, the army of Mohammed will return,” heard at numerous anti-Israel demonstrations around the world, is in fact call for genocide.

As explained by the ADL, “Khaybar is a historic Arabian oasis north of Medina in present-day Saudi Arabia that is religiously significant for Islamic history. This slogan recalls a series of seventh-century battles between Mohammed and local Jews during the first few years of Islam’s establishment.

“As retold in the Quran and other textual sources, Mohammed’s forces took action against Khaybar in response to purported acts of Jewish treachery. Ultimately, these battles resulted in the subjugation, mass expulsion, or slaughter of the area’s tribal Jewish communities.”

In this video, Palestinian children attend a memorial honoring Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Khader Adnan, who died in an Israeli prison Tuesday morning after an 86-day hunger strike, during which he refused food and medical aid.