Kushner to leave politics, open investment firm with office in Israel

The firm, called Affinity Partners, will be headquartered in Miami.

By World Israel News Staff

Jared Kushner, son in-law and senior adviser to former U.S. president Donald Trump, has quit politics and is in the final stages of launching an investment firm, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Kushner is also planning to open a branch in Israel, according to Reuters. He would pursue regional investments to connect Israel’s economy and India, North Africa and the Gulf, said two people briefed on the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the report said.

No details were given about potential investors.

Over the past half a year since President Joe Biden took office, Kushner has been writing a book about his experiences at the White House. It is expected to be published early next year.

Despite leaving politics, Kushner and Trump have maintained a close relationship, the sources said.

Kushner played an instrumental role in helping to forge the Abraham Accords – the U.S.-brokered peace agreements between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.