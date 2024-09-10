Lacking evidence for genocide claims against Israel, South Africa seeks to defer deadline

Vusimuzi Madonsela argues on behalf of South Africa and against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial arm of the United Nations, in The Hague on May 16, 2024. (Credit: ICJ.)

South Africa reportedly requesting more time in order to find evidence in its petition to the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of ‘genocide’ in the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

By World Israel News Staff

South Africa is requesting the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the official judiciary organ of the United Nations, grant its legal team an extension to gather evidence to back up the claim that Israel is guilty of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, Walla reported Tuesday.

The ICJ formally opened its proceedings against Israel on December 29th, in response to a petition filed by South Africa regarding the ongoing war against the Hamas terror organization in Gaza following the October 7th invasion of Israel.

A two-day hearing was held from January 11th to the 12th, after which the court issued an order directing Israel to ensure mechanisms are in place to prevent any conditions which might be judged to constitute genocide, without demanding a halt to the Gaza war.

In March, the court ordered Israel to guarantee the entry of food to the Gaza Strip – despite the fact that humanitarian aid was already allowed into the Strip. Two months later, the court ordered the IDF to halt its operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a position Israel rejected.

South Africa’s genocide petition now faces an October 28th deadline for submitting to justify its claim of genocide; but the South African legal team arguing the case against Israel reportedly has yet to assemble the necessary evidence, prompting it to request several months extension.

Walla has also reported that Israel’s Foreign Ministry is working to the enlist the help of the American Congress to pressure South Africa to withdraw its petition against Israel.