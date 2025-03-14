Leaders from Judea and Samaria Visit UAE on historic trip to strengthen economic and political ties

Yesha Council chief: ‘Our visit to the UAE is proof of the regional shift and the need for fresh thinking.’

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

A delegation of Israeli leaders from the West Bank visited the United Arab Emirates this week on their first trip organized by the Yesha Council—an umbrella organization of municipal councils of Jewish settlements in the West Bank—to a Muslim country, in an effort to foster new alliances, the organization announced Thursday.

During the visit to Abu Dhabi, Yesha Council chief Israel Ganz, CEO Omer Rahamim, and Hebron Hills Regional Council head Eliram Azulay met with government officials, business leaders, influencers, and the Jewish state’s envoy to the country, Yossi Shelley.

According to local media, the Yesha Council representatives engaged in “direct discussions about economic and political opportunities in the region.”

“Our visit to the UAE is proof of the regional shift and the need for fresh thinking,” Yesha Council chief said in a statement.

“A new world order requires new alliances and out-of-the-box thinking,” Ganz continued. “Cooperation between nations, based on mutual respect and recognition of reality, is the key to strengthening our communities and securing a strong future for both countries.”

They also met with Ali Rashid al-Nuaimi, a member of the Emirates Federal National Council and chairman of its committee on defense, interior, and foreign affairs.

“This is a first step toward fruitful collaborations that will benefit the entire region,” Ganz said.

Upon returning from the trip, Hebron Hills Regional Council head said it was “incredible to see courageous leaders” who are interested in the development of Judea and Samaria.

“I met leaders who share our fight against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran, including their civilian arms operating in Judea and Samaria,” Azulay said. “These leaders are not afraid to say openly that we must combat the Palestinian Authority’s education system, which promotes evil and hatred of Jews.”

“The direct connection established between our communities and senior figures in the UAE opens new opportunities for implementing the Abraham Accords in Judea and Samaria,” he continued.

Despite the war in Gaza, both diplomatic and economic ties between Israel and the UAE have remained strong.

Last year, annual Israel-UAE trade was reportedly projected to reach a record $3.3 billion compared to $2.95 billion in 2023.

Trade is mainly centered on diamonds, with precious stones being the largest exports between the two nations in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, Israel strengthened its defense ties with the UAE by agreeing to sell the SPYDER air defense system, made by the Israeli company Rafael.