Los Angeles Police investigate homicides of two Israeli men found dead within 24 hours

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating the homicides of two Israeli men found dead in their homes within a 24-hour span on Saturday, raising concern within the local Jewish community and prompting a probe into possible links between the cases.

Over the weekend, Meni Khidra, an Israeli businessman, was discovered dead in his apartment in Valley Village, located in the San Fernando Valley, after officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) conducted a welfare check on Saturday afternoon following reports from family members who were unable to reach him.

After arriving at his residence, emergency personnel pronounced Khidra dead at the scene. Local police have launched a homicide investigation, but so far, no suspects have been arrested.

As the investigation continues, the LAPD has not yet disclosed Khidra’s cause of death or the nature of his injuries, and it remains unclear whether a firearm or knife was involved.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Alexander Modvadze, a 47-year-old Israeli-American businessman, was also found dead in his home in Woodland Hills, a neighborhood near the Santa Monica Mountains in the San Fernando Valley.

Local police said the attack appeared to be premeditated and was staged to look like a robbery. After arriving at his residence, medical personnel found Modvadze with severe head trauma from a brutal beating and pronounced him dead at the scene.

“We found very unusual signs at the scene that indicate murder,” detectives from the Valley Police said in a statement.

“We believe that the fact that there were people in the house who fled shortly before the body was found suggests that the incident was criminal, and we are working to locate the suspects involved.”

As the LAPD launched an investigation into Modvadze’s homicide, local law enforcement arrested three Georgian nationals — Pata Kuchiyashvili (38), Zaza Otarashvili (46), and Besiki Khutsishvili (52) — who allegedly broke into Modvadze’s home, held him captive for several hours, and brutally assaulted him before fleeing with stolen property.

With assistance from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the suspects were apprehended within hours and are being held on $2 million bail each.

Local authorities are continuing to investigate possible connections between the two cases, though no evidence has been found to suggest a link.

The LAPD is actively collecting forensic evidence and witness statements from both Valley Village and Woodland Hills, urging anyone with relevant information to contact them.