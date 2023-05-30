Mossad agent killed in capsized boat in Italy, others spirited home on military jet

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli victim of a fatal boat accident in northern Italy was a Mossad agent, Italian media revealed on Tuesday.

According to the Italian newspaper ‘La Repubblica,’ the deceased man was a former Mossad official, but his name was withheld due to Israeli sensitivities.

According to the publication, the ill-fated boat carried a total of 23 individuals at the time that it capsized. Among them were 19 Italian and 10 Israeli intelligence officers, both active and retired. Initial reports had said the group had gathered to commemorate a birthday but other reports later said it was a high level intelligence meeting.

The Israeli team and their Italian counterparts swam to the shore and were promptly rescued. Alongside the Mossad agent, three other people, including two Italian intelligence officers, lost their lives in the incident.

The ten surviving Israeli agents were whisked on an emergency military flight back to Israel.

The Italian intelligence agents were secretly transferred out of the hospitals they had arrived at in an attempt to keep their identities hidden, Italian media reported.