Mural honoring Holocaust survivors in Milan gets vandalized again with swastikas, ‘Nazi’ messages

The vandalism took place shortly after a national pro-Palestinian demonstration in Milan.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Another mural in Milan celebrating Holocaust survivors by Italian contemporary pop artist AleXsandro Palombo has been targeted in an antisemitic attack, this time being vandalized with a swastika and Nazi-related messages.

The mural features real-life Holocaust survivors Liliana Segre, Sami Modiano, and Edith Bruck as characters from “The Simpsons.”

Above their heads, vandals spray painted in black the message “Israeliani Nazis,” which is Italian for “Israeli Nazis.”

Vandals also defaced the mural by spray painting a Star of David and equating it with a Nazi swastika.

The mural additionally depicts Pope Francis holding a sign that says, “Antisemitism is everywhere.”

His face was spray painted over and the words on his sign were defaced as well.

“In Milan, people protest the war in Gaza with vandalism throughout the city, shouting every possible antisemitic insult and even defacing a pop artwork that honors three of the last great Holocaust witnesses and symbols of peace,” commented Palombo after the latest vandalism of his artwork.

Several of his murals depicting Holocaust survivors have been repeatedly vandalized in antisemitic attacks, some even completely painted over.

The latest vandalism took place days after the April 7 inauguration of another of Palombo’s murals, “The Star of David,” which features Bruck.

The original mural was vandalized in January in another act of antisemitism but was recently restored and has now been acquired for the permanent collection of the Shoah Museum in Rome.

It is displayed alongside “Anti-Semitism, History Repeating” — another mural by Palombo featuring Segre and Modiano, that was also vandalized last year and acquired by the museum in January.

Both artworks are now exhibited in Rome’s Jewish Ghetto, in front of a synagogue and the archaeological site of the ancient Portico of Octavia, built under Emperor Augustus.

The European Jewish Congress (EJC), Ambassador of Israel to Italy Jonathan Peled, European Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno, and other Italian leaders have condemned the latest vandalism of Palombo’s mural in Milan.

“We are appalled by the antisemitic vandalism in Milan,” the EJC said in a post on X.

“This mural paid tribute to Liliana Segre, Sami Modiano, and Edith Bruck, three survivors who have dedicated their lives to Holocaust remembrance and education. We stand with them. We will not stay silent.”

In an Italian post on X, Peled called the “deplorable act of vandalism of antisemitic origin” an “unacceptable” attack that “offends the memory of the Shoah [Holocaust] and the fundamental values ​​of our civil coexistence.”

He also expressed his “deepest solidarity” with the Holocaust survivors depicted in the artwork.

“Those who deface art think they are offending us. Instead, they only strengthen our resolve and unity around the project of memory,” said Noemi Di Segni, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI). “This is a commitment we undertake as citizens for the future of our country.”

Picierno expressed solidarity with the Italian Jewish community after the latest antisemitic vandalism of Palombo’s artwork.

“Sadly, we are witnessing ongoing acts of intolerance and the trivialization of the Shoah,” he noted. “It is our duty to continue fighting antisemitism and all forms of hatred in society.”

“Antisemitism is spreading in Milan,” stated Minister for Regional Affairs of Italy Roberto Calderoli.

“Just four months ago, I was appalled by the repeated defacement and removal of a mural dedicated to Segre and Modiano. Today I am further horrified by this latest act of defacement with the words ‘Israeli Nazis’ — targeting yet another mural by aleXsandro Palombo. This antisemitic trend in Milan is increasingly alarming and troubling. I’m also appalled by the consistent and complicit silence from the city’s leadership. I stand in full solidarity with Senator Liliana Segre, Edith Bruck, Sami Modiano, the Jewish community under attack for months, and the State of Israel.”

Senate Vice President Anna Rossomando called the vandalism “yet another deplorable act of antisemitism.”

He added, “The escalation is concerning, and targeting Holocaust survivors makes the act even more vile.”

Over the span of 30 years, Palombo has created numerous artworks that condemn antisemitism and Hamas and honor Holocaust survivors – all of which have been vandalized in antisemitic attacks.

They include the artworks “Simpsons Go to Auschwitz” at Milan’s Holocaust Memorial; “Anne Frank crying,” which depicts the teenage Holocaust victim and diarist wearing a concentration camp uniform and holding the Israeli flag; a mural of a Palestinian girl burning the Hamas flag; and the “Warsaw Ghetto boy,” which is a recreation of a hostage of Hamas terrorists.

Palombo also created a mural featuring Vlada Patapov, nicknamed the “girl in red,” who survived the Nova music festival attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

It was displayed at the University of Milan but was also defaced when Patapov’s head in the image was decapitated.