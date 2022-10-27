NBA, NFL starts leave Kanye West’s sports agency as antisemitism fallout continues October 27, 2022 Kanye West in New York, Nov. 6, 2019. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)NBA, NFL starts leave Kanye West’s sports agency as antisemitism fallout continues Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/nba-nfl-starts-leave-kanye-wests-sports-agency-as-antisemitism-fallout-continues/ Email Print Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald says Kanye’s remarks ‘are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.’ By JNS National Basketball Association and National Football League stars have left Donda Sports, an agency founded by Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), over the rapper’s recent series of anti-Semitic remarks. “I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind,” Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown stated. “In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.” Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said Ye’s remarks “are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.” “As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings,” Donald said. “We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race. We’ve had the pleasure of working with many incredible people along the way and hope to continue to use our platform to uplift and support other families, children and communities through positive outreach.” Read Congressional candidate vows to strip UC Berkeley of funding over anti-Israel banOn Tuesday, the film and television studio MRC announced that it will halt plans to distribute its recently completed Kanye West-themed documentary. Further, Forbes reported that Ye’s net worth dropped from $2 billion to $400 million after Adidas ended its “Yeezy” brand partnership with the musician. AntisemitismKanye WestNBANFL