Netanyahu blasts Israeli Supreme Court: ‘Only the nation decides who will lead it’

Netanyahu blasted the decision of the High Court to decide whether he’s fit for office.

By World Israel News Staff

“In a democracy, who decides who will lead the nation – is the nation. No one else. Otherwise it’s simply not democracy,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted in a video post on Sunday.

Netanyahu was responding to a dramatic decision by Israel’s Supreme Court to hold a hearing over whether Netanyahu, facing indictment in three corruption cases, can form a government.

The decision by the court to weigh in has raised eyebrows as Israeli law permits a prime minister to stay in office when indicted and throughout court proceedings including appeals. Only if convicted must the prime minister step down.

Even Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, who is challenging Netanyahu for leadership of the party, tore into the court’s decision to intervene.

In a post Sunday evening, he said, “The question of whether Netanyahu can form a government is not a legal question but a political one and it is incorrect for the High Court to intervene on the issue. The law is clear.”

“A prime minister isn’t replaced in the courtroom but at the ballot box,” he said.

Miki Zohar, the Likud’s Knesset whip, said “If the High Court makes the scandalous decision to meddle in politics and forbid Netanyahu from forming a government, we will pass the override clause.”

Zohar referring to a bill that would give the Knesset the power to override court decisions that overturn legislation.

“If there is anything that improves the odds for a 61-seat right-wing bloc, this would be it,” Zohar said, noting that Israel’s right-wing would be energized if the High Court ruled against Netanyahu.

The court has set next Tuesday, December 31 to hear the petition submitted to it asking that it issue a ruling on Netanyahu’s fitness to govern..

The petition was filed by attorney Dafna Holtz-Lachner on behalf of 67 public figures.