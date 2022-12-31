Netanyahu expresses condolences for death of former pope, recalls ‘historic’ Israel visit

“He was a great spiritual leader who was fully committed to the historic reconciliation between the Catholic Church and the Jewish people.”

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered condolences Saturday evening over the death earlier in the day of former pope Benedict XVI, recalling the pontiff’s visit to Israel.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my deep condolences to the Christian world on the passing of Pope Benedict XVI,” Netanyahu said in a statement published by his office.

“He was a great spiritual leader who was fully committed to the historic reconciliation between the Catholic Church and the Jewish people, a tradition he continued in his historic visit to Israel in 2009,” the prime minister said.

“In my meeting with him, he spoke warmly about the common heritage of Christianity and Judaism and the values ​​that this heritage gave to all of humanity. We will remember him as a true friend of the State of Israel and the Jewish people,” Netanyahu added.

The pope emeritus, who died at 95, became the first pope ever to resign from his post in 2013. Since then, he had been living in a converted convent inside the Vatican grounds.

He had been in poor health for a number of years.

In 2006, Benedict XVI sparked outrage in comments linking Islam to violence

Three years later, in May 2009, he visited Israel and met with Netanyahu and then-president Shimon Peres.

Benedict’s funeral will take place at the Vatican.