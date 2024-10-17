Netanyahu to Gazans after Sinwar’s Death: ‘Lay down your arms and release the hostages’

Netanyahu to critics of Israel:’This is why we insisted on entering … Rafah where Sinwar and many of the murderers hid.’

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following the news of the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Saturday, urged Gazan civilians to abandon Hamas, put down their arms and release hostages.

He said that any Gazans holding hostages will be spared if they lay down their weapons and release captives.

“And at the same time I say, whoever harms our hostages, his blood will be on his head,” said Netanyahu. ” We will come to a reckoning with him.”

He added, “Sinwar destroyed your lives. He told you he was a lion, but in practice, he hid in a dark tunnel and was eliminated when he fled in a panic from our soldiers.”

Netanyahu continued, “His elimination is an important milestone in the demise of the Hamas axis of evil.”

“Hamas will no longer rule Gaza,” Netanyahu explained. “This is the beginning of the day after Hamas, and this is an opportunity for you, the residents of Gaza, to finally break free from its tyranny.”

“To the Hamas terrorists I say: your leaders are fleeing and they will be eliminated.” Netanyahu said.

Addressing families of hostages, Netanyahu said, “This is an important moment in the war. We will continue with full force until all your loved ones — our loved ones — are returned home. That is our supreme obligation. That is my supreme obligation.”

To critics of Israel’s military policies, Netanyahu said this is “why we insisted, in the face of all the pressures, to enter Rafah, the fortified stronghold of Hamas where Sinwar and many of the murderers hid.”

IDF soldiers killed Hamas terror master Yahya Sinwar in a firefight in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, Israeli sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on Thursday.

The Israel Police positively identified the corpse of Sinwar, who was killed on Wednesday, several channels and news sites subsequently reported.