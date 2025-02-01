Stakes are high: Netanyahu to meet twice with Trump on Tuesday

PM Benjamin Netanyahu and former President Donald Trump during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony, Sept. 15, 2020. (AP/Alex Brandon)

The two leaders are likely to discuss the hostage release deal and the likelihood of the Gaza ceasefire lasting beyond six weeks.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet twice on Tuesday.

A working meeting is scheduled for noon and later that evening the world leaders will have a casual dinner along with their spouses White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed at a press conference on Friday.

Early last week, Trump extended to Netanyahu an invitation to the White House.

On the announcement, the Republican Jewish Coalition said, “The most pro-Israel president picking up right where he left off: making the U.S.-Israel relationship great again.”

The Prime Minister’s Office reported that Netanyahu is the first world leader Trump has invited to the White House in his second term.

An image of a letter, reportedly an invitation from Trump to Netanyahu, began circulating on social media. Dated January 28 and signed by Trump, the letter reads: “I would like to formally invite you to the White House next week.”

It continues, “I look forward to discussing how we can bring peace to Israel and its neighbors, as well as efforts to counter our shared adversaries.” The letter concludes with, “It will be my honor to host you as my first foreign leader during my second term.”

The meeting comes several weeks after Trump’s inauguration and the beginning of the hostage release deal and Gaza ceasefire

The two leaders will discuss the hostage deal and the likelihood of extending the Gaza ceasefire beyond six weeks.

The “elephant in the room” is the issue concerning the future of Hamas. Netanyahu promised the Israeli public that Hamas would be completely destroyed and it’s not clear if Trump will go along with that.

Trump and Netanyahu will also deal with issues concerning Iran and the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Trump’s Middle East advisor Steve Witkoff was in Israel last week and met with Netanyahu.

Witkoff toured the Netzarim corridor with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

On Thursday, Witkoff met with the families of hostages and said,

“President Trump sends his best blessings. I just want you to know that the people of the United States are with you.”