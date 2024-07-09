New Israeli airline ‘Air Haifa’ to receive its first plane in July

Shortly after the new plane’s arrival, Air Haifa will seek a license from Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority, which it expects to secure in September.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The first new Israeli airline since the 90s, Air Haifa, is expected to receive its initial plane in July.

Air Haifa will be a low-cost alternative for residents of Northern Israel who want to travel relatively short distances or fly overseas without going to Ben Gurion.

Air Haifa will be the first commercial airline based at the Haifa International Airport. It will fly passengers from Haifa to Eilat and other places in the Mediterranean, including Greece.

The first aircraft in Air Haifa’s fleet, a new ATR 72-600 with 72 seats, will depart Toulouse-Blagnac airport in France and arrive at Haifa airport in July.

The airline expects two similar planes in the coming months.

In addition, Air Haifa CEO Usishkin said the development of an airline in the north of the country is an “important step for the region that will help to strengthen the local economy and create new jobs.”

Usishkin added, “We are proud, especially in this period, to be the first commercial airline in the country’s history to base its operations at the Haifa International Airport,

“Upon completion of the company’s licensing process and receipt of the required licenses from the Civil Aviation Authority, we will announce the date for the launch of operations and start selling tickets,” he said.

Establishing a new Israeli airline in Haifa will provide residents in the north an alternative and relieve the congestion at Ben Gurion airport.

According to Air Haifa’s website, “Instead of a long drive to the airport and arriving 3 hours before the flight to wait in lines and at the gate, our passengers will enjoy the convenience of flying internationally from their local airport and getting from their doorstep to onboard the airplane in less than ~90 minutes.”