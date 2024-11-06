New poll shows majority of Dems blame Israel for Mideast conflict

By Jewish Breaking News

A new poll has exposed a dramatic partisan divide over the Middle East conflict, with an overwhelming 60% of Democratic voters holding Israel responsible for the escalation – a view shared by only one-quarter of Republicans.

The survey conducted by AP-NORC, shows broad agreement across party lines that Hamas, Iran’s government, and Hezbollah bear significant responsibility, with approximately 60% of all voters attributing “a lot” of blame to these actors.

However, the Democratic base’s hostile attitude towards Israel could impact Vice President Harris’s grab at Michigan and Pennsylvania which have a significant Jewish and Muslim presence.

In Michigan, Vice President Kamala Harris holds onto a precarious 4-point lead over Donald Trump (49%-45%) and in Pennsylvania she holds a one-point advantage with 48%-47%.

On policy responses, American voters show strong support (55%) for economic sanctions against Iran, particularly targeting its support for Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

Yet they remain deeply divided on military aid, with more voters opposing than supporting direct funding for Israeli military operations.

The prospect of American military involvement generates significant concern, with about 40% of voters expressing serious worries about potential U.S. engagement.

Support for troop deployment remains minimal – only about two in ten voters favor sending U.S. forces to assist Israel, with a similar number remaining neutral on the issue.

Regarding diplomatic efforts, approximately half of voters believe the U.S. is doing “about as much as it can” to broker agreements between Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

However, opinion splinters with roughly 30% pushing for increased involvement and 20% advocating for less engagement.”