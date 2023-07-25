Next year in Jerusalem? Israel’s success at Tour de France raises hope for the country to host July 25, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/next-year-in-jerusalem-israels-success-at-tour-de-france-raises-hope-for-the-country-to-host/ Email Print Philanthropist, founder of the Israel Premier Tech Cycling Team and “self-appointed Israeli ambassador” Sylvan Adams announces the launch of a “Peace Tour” with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates following Israel’s success, with Michael Woods crossing the Stage 9 finish line first, at the Tour de France. Abraham AccordsSylvan AdamsTour de France