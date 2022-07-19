Biden will give ‘more than $100 billion to Iran,’ Haley says

The American and Iranian flags, symbolizing talks in Vienna surrounding re-entry into the Iran nuclear deal. (Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock)

Biden will do anything to “get the ayatollahs to sign on the dotted line,” the former UN envoy said.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Monday warned that President Joe Biden was set to give “more than a hundred billion dollars” to Iran in cash windfalls in the event that a revamped nuclear deal is signed, money that she said will “fund terrorist attacks on Israel and America.”

Haley’s comments, made at the at the Christians United for Israel’s (CUFI) 17th annual Washington Summit, were cited by the Washington Free Beacon and retweeted on the former envoy’s Twitter account.

“The president is desperate to get back into the Iran nuclear deal. He’s made that clear, and he’s said he’ll do almost anything to get the ayatollahs to sign on the dotted line,” she said.

She also noted that the Biden administration had allowed Russia to be the “lead negotiator” on the nuclear deal.

Moscow and Washington were paving the way for Iran to obtain “missiles and nukes to destroy both Israel and America,” Haley said.

According to Haley, if the U.S. couldn’t stop Iran from procuring nuclear weapons, then Israel should.

“At the minimum, we should give Israel everything it needs to defend itself and destroy Iran’s nuclear program,” she said.

The former envoy also seemed to suggest that she would enter the 2024 presidential race as a GOP candidate.

“If this president signs any sort of [Iran nuclear] deal, I’ll make you a promise: The next president will shred it on her first day in office,” Haley said, and was met with cheers. “Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman.”

Earlier this month, Haley told an audience in Iowa that she would run for president “if there’s a place for me.”