‘Not crazy’ to think Jews run show business but ‘crazy to say out loud’: superstar comedian defends Kanye

Using comedy to defend Kanye West for his antisemitic remarks, Dave Chappelle said, “There are “two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence: ‘The’ and ‘Jews.’”

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

Popular Saturday Night Live comedian Dave Chappelle offended many with his controversial monologue defending Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks.

He opened his performance by opening a sheet of paper, reading:

“I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community.’ And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

Addressing Kanye, Chappelle said, “This is a rule. You know the rules of perception: if they’re black, then it’s a gang, if they’re Italian, it’s a mob, but if they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should never speak about it.”

According to the superstar comedian, it’s “not a crazy thing to think” that Jews run Hollywood, but “it’s a crazy thing to say out loud…

“I’ve been to Hollywood and I don’t want y’all to get mad at me, this is just what I saw: It’s a lot of Jews. Like a lot,” the comedian continued.

However, “that doesn’t mean anything. There’s a lot of black people in Ferguson, Missouri, but that doesn’t mean we run the place.”

From his own experience, Chappelle said, “There are “two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence: ‘The’ and ‘Jews.’”

Apparently under pressure, Adidas ended its business partnership with Kanye.

“Ironically, Adidas was founded by Nazis, and they were offended. I guess the student surpassed the teacher,” Chappelle quipped.

He ended his monologue by saying, “It shouldn’t be this scary to talk about anything, it makes my job incredibly difficult.

“I hope they don’t take anything away from me, whoever they are.”