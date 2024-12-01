Obama signals he controls Biden and he’s coming for Israel

Carrying around an anti-Israel book is a topical signal that another realignment on Israel is about to be forced.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

One of Obama’s little pseudointellectual gimmicks was very visibly holding topical books to send a signal ahead of a policy intifada. One of those infamous moments came when he was showing off Fareed Zakaria’s “The Post-American World”.

That’s not something Biden does.

Biden’s not much of a reader and he hasn’t bothered with that kind of posturing before, but then shortly after forcing a ceasefire on Israel using an arms embargo, he was photographed while ‘pulling an Obama’.

President Biden was photographed exiting the Nantucket Bookworks bookstore in Massachusetts with a copy of an anti-Israel screed by Obama’s old pal Rashid Khalidi who had been a terrorist spokesman.

Was Biden really planning to read through ‘The Hundred-Year War on Palestine: A History of Colonialism and Resistance’ which slurs Israel as an ‘apartheid state’ and describes Islamic terrorism against Jews as ‘resistance’?

After the Oct 7 attacks, Khalidi defended Hamas, claimed that its members really wanted peace and that Hamas had opened “a door that the United States, Europe and Israel slammed shut”.

“If you can’t go to the International Criminal Court or do a BDS,” Khalidi argued, “then you pick up a gun.”

Khalidi was so toxic that the Los Angeles Times had permanently buried a video of Obama’s toast for the former terror spokesman.

So why is Biden showing off a copy of Khalidi’s hate tract?

Regular readers know I’ve been highly skeptical of past claims that Obama is controlling Biden.

I’ve written plenty about the role that Obama has played, largely through his associates and more importantly through the ‘unity’ deal he brokered to secure the nomination for Biden in 2020, but all of that relied on empowering various figures in the administration.

Biden had mixed feelings about Obama (at least back when his mind functioned) and he had plenty of loyalists around him. Obama was and had been old news for a while.

The Biden administration did not have Obama’s fingerprints all over it.

The Kamala campaign had more obvious Obama fingerprints all over it and if you look at it from a cultural perspective, it’s pretty easy to spot.

Ditto for Biden toting around a copy of the book Obama would be showing off if he were still in the White House.

The Biden administration is toast. It’s mostly of value to the folks who want to use the remaining days to accomplish whatever destructive political goals they have in mind.

The careerists have checked out. No one sees a future for this administration and that leaves a pretty clear field for Obama and his allies.

And what do they want?

Obama’s exit strategy involved going after Israel in 2016 in order to force another realignment. Carrying around an anti-Israel book is a topical signal that another realignment on Israel is about to be forced.

It’s not how Biden’s people would normally signal this. It’s how Obama’s people would. We know their objective.

It’s the diplomatic recognition of an Islamic terrorist state inside Israel.