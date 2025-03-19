‘One-sided Hamas support’: Board member of Politico parent company slams outlet for anti-Israel reporting

Al-Qassam Brigades hand over Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Deir al Balah, February 8, 2025. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Varsavsky said the Politico report “fails to mention that the airstrikes were aimed at eliminating top Hamas military and [that] Israel was successful at doing so.”

By Matthew Xiao, The Washington Free Beacon

A member of the board of Politico’s parent company on Tuesday condemned the outlet for pro-Hamas reporting on Israel’s new airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

“I am on the board of Axel Springer that owns Politico. I consider this article one-sided Hamas support,” Argentine businessman Martín Varsavsky wrote on X, responding to the outlet’s Monday article “Israel Hits Gaza With New Airstrikes That Kill At Least 200.”

Axel Springer acquired Politico in 2014, the same year that Varsavsky joined the company’s supervisory board.

“It also quotes casualty figures given by Hamas that are not believed to be accurate,” he added.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes early Tuesday that eliminated senior Hamas officials.

The attack “comes after Hamas repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all proposals presented by U.S. President’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, as well as the mediators,” Israeli defense minister Israel Katz said in a letter.

The Trump administration, which said that Israeli officials had consulted it before launching the offensive, in a Monday statement voiced support for Israel.

“Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war,” a spokesman for the National Security Council told Fox News.