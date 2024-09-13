‘Prophetic’ rabbi says Trump’s life was spared to do this one thing for Israel

‘God saved Trump to ensure that he stands 100% with Israel and against the establishment of a Palestinian state.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, whose statements are regarded as prophetic by his many followers, said that God spared Former President and current Republican candidate Donald Trump from a potentially deadly assassination attempt so he could prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Rabbi Ben Artzi is based in Israel, where he has a large following and is also popular globally.

He said that God saved Donald Trump, whose ear was slightly injured by a bullet that was millimeters from delivering a fatal wound to his brain, so that he could oppose a two-state solution.

“The Creator of the Universe moved Trump aside by a fraction of a millimeter, sparing his life from a fatal bullet meant to incapacitate him forever,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said.

“This was not simply a stroke of luck; it was an intentional move by the Holy One, blessed be He, who saved Trump to deliver an important message,” he added.

“God, the Father of the Jews, saved Trump not for personal or familial reasons but to ensure that he stands 100% with Israel and against the establishment of a Palestinian state,” he explained.

Rabbi Ben Artzi says if Trump sincerely opposes a Palestinian State, he will certainly return to the White House.

“But if he lies or fails to deliver this message truthfully, he will not be elected,” the rabbi cautioned. “The Creator of the Universe examines the heart, and only if Trump speaks from the deepest depths of his heart will he be chosen again,” Rabbi Ben Artzi concluded.

At a Wisconsin rally, Donald Trump warned that Israel would be “doomed” if Kamala Harris is elected President of the United States.

If I don’t win this election, Israel, with comrade Kamala Harris at the helm of the United States, is doomed. Israel is doomed. That’s a tough statement. Israel will be gone. One year, two years. Israel will no longer exist,” the former president told supporters in the city of Mosinee.