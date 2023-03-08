‘RAISE A SWORD’: Marchers chant violent slogan at funeral for murderer of Israeli brothers March 8, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/raise-a-sword-marchers-chant-violent-slogan-at-funeral-for-murderer-of-israeli-brothers/ Email Print During the funeral of the Huwara terrorist in Nablus on Wednesday, marchers, wearing headbands of the Fatah-affiliated al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, were chanting a popular Hamas slogan: “Raise a sword against a sword, we are the people of Muhammad Deif, commander of Hamas’ military wing. (Video courtesy Abu Ali Express) https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/video_2023-03-08_22-03-58.mp4 FatahfuneralHamas