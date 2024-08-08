Rashida Tlaib pushes doctored poll claiming Israelis back rape of Palestinians

Michigan congresswoman reposts tweet with falsified poll, suggesting most Israelis support right of IDF soldiers to rape Palestinians.

By World Israel News Staff

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a member of the far-left “Squad,” reposted a tweet this week which falsely claimed that a poll showed a majority of Israelis support IDF soldiers sexually assaulting Palestinians.

On Wednesday, attorney and anti-Israel activist Noura Erakat posted a digitally altered screenshot of a poll published by Israel’s Channel 12 in 2022, during the term of the Bennett-Lapid government.

The original poll, which was conducted following the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government in 2021 with the support of the Islamist United Arab List (Ra’am) party, surveyed Israelis as to whether they believed the coalition government relied on terrorist supporters – a reference to the UAL.

Forty-seven percent of those polled believed that the government was in fact relying on the support of terrorist supporters to remain in power, compared to 43% who disagreed with that assessment.

In the post shared by Erakat, however, the text of the poll was falsified, reading: “Do you agree that a soldier is allowed to rape a Palestinian? 47% Yes 43% No.”

“When you tell a society they have a right to commit genocide, surely they believe they have right to rape,” Erakat wrote in the post which included the doctored screenshot of the poll.

Rep. Tlaib reposted the falsified poll and Erakat’s comment, prompting criticism online, and a correction by journalist Yashar Ali.

Following the online backlash, Erakat erased her post – and along with it, Tlaib’s repost.

The anti-Israel activist defended her decision to post the fraudulent poll, however, claiming that in light of the current controversy regarding terrorist jailed in the Sde Teiman detention center in Israel, her mistake was understandable.

“Rep Tlaib trusted me & posting this wo cross checking was my mistake. But surely u understand how one would take this poll to be true in light of video of gang rape of a Palestinian detainee & Knesset + public debate on whether such rape should be ok. THAT is the disgrace,” Erakat tweeted.

The doctored poll was published days after Israeli military police questioned ten IDF reserve soldiers and arrested nine amid allegations that they had sodomized a jailed Hamas terrorist with a broomstick.

The terrorist, who was treated at an Israeli hospital, claimed that the ten had sexually assaulted him at the IDF’s Sde Teiman detention facility in southern Israel.

The accused soldiers denied the accusations, while their attorneys have stated that the terrorist was injured while attempting to conceal in his rectum a cell phone he had obtained from a lawyer.