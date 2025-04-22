Record number of antisemitic assaults, vandalism, and harassment in US in 2024

For the fourth year in a row, ADL says number of antisemitic incidents across the US hit record high in 2024, with most cases revolving around Israel or Zionism.

By World Israel News Staff

The number of antisemitic physical assaults, acts of vandalism, and incidents of harassment hit an all-time high last year, according to a report released by the Anti-Defamation League on Tuesday.

For the fourth year in a row, the ADL report said, the number of antisemitic incidents reported across the U.S. broke all previous records since the bigotry watchdog began tracking such incidents 46 years ago.

There were, according to the ADL’s Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, a total of 9,354 cases of antisemitic assault, harassment, or vandalism in the U.S. in 2024.

That marks a 5% increase over 2023, which was itself a record-setting year, and a 344% increased compared to 2019, and a 893% increase since 2014.

“This horrifying level of antisemitism should never be accepted and yet, as our data shows, it has become a persistent and grim reality for American Jewish communities,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO.

“Jewish Americans continue to be harassed, assaulted and targeted for who they are on a daily basis and everywhere they go. But let’s be clear: we will remain proud of our Jewish culture, religion and identities, and we will not be intimidated by bigots.”

Last year marks the first time that incidents containing elements related to Israel or Zionism made up a majority of all incidents, with 58% of the total, or 5,452 incidents, somehow relating to the Jewish state or Zionism.

Of all Israel-related incidents, 2,596 took place at anti-Israel rallies in the form of antisemitic speeches, chants, signs, and slogans.

Activity and rhetoric documented at these rallies included: justification or glorification of antisemitic violence, promotion of classic antisemitic tropes including blood libel, conspiracy theories and signage equating Judaism or Zionism with Nazism, celebration of the anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 terror attack in Israel, and unapologetic support for terrorism, designated terrorist organizations and their leaders.

The report singled out two organizations as being most active in promoting events during which antisemitic incidents occurred on American college campuses: Students for Justice in Palestine and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

While harassment was by far the most common type of antisemitic incident to be reported, with 6,535 cases recorded, there were significant increases in the number of physical assaults and vandalism.

The cases of harassment also included 647 bomb threats targeting Jews and Jewish institutions.

The ADL recorded 196 physical attacks on Jews targeting over 250 individuals in 2024, up 21% from 2023, with nearly a third of assaults targeting Orthodox Jews. Only cases of assault in which evidence of antisemitic animus was also reported were included in the count.

There were also 2,606 cases of antisemitic vandalism, up 20% from 2023. Swastikas were used in 37% of the instances of vandalism.