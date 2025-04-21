Report: Israel considering mass arrests of terrorists freed in hostage deals

Palestinian prisoners who were released in a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrive in Ramallah, February 1, 2025. (Flash90)

With little progress made in talks aimed at securing the release of remaining hostages, Israel’s government is now considering re-arresting terrorists freed in the two previous hostage deals.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli government is mulling new measures to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining hostages held in the Gaza Strip. These include the use of mass arrests to place terrorists freed during the two previous hostage deals back in custody, according to a report published by Israel’s Channel 12 on Monday morning.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators brokering talks between Israel and Hamas on the basis of the Trump administration’s proposal, drafted by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, have made little progress in bringing the two sides toward an agreement since the previous ceasefire expired on March 2.

Since then, Israel has offered to resume the truce in the Gaza Strip on the basis of the agreement made on January 19, with Hamas freeing Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of jailed terrorists and a continuation of the ceasefire.

Hamas, however, has insisted that any new hostage deal must include Israel committing to a permanent end to the war and a full IDF withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Following the lapse of the previous ceasefire, Israel has pressured Hamas with a siege of the Gaza Strip – barring the entry of aid to Gaza – and targeted killings of Hamas terrorists. Israel has also massively expanded its security buffers in the Strip, placing half of the coastal enclave under IDF control.

Until now, the Israeli government has rejected proposals from some ministers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party), to ratchet up pressure on Hamas further by carrying out sweeping arrest operations of terrorists released during the November 2023 and six-week ceasefire, which lasted from January through March 2. The proposed operation would primarily target those terrorists who were released to Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, and would involve the simultaneous arrest of dozens of freed terrorists.

According to Monday’s report, the plan has already been discussed repeatedly in the Israeli cabinet, only to be rejected following pressure by the security establishment.

On Tuesday, the cabinet is slated to hold a hearing on a deadline for the current brokered talks with Hamas, The government is expected to decide in the near future on a final date by which an agreement must be reached.

Should the deadline pass with no deal, Israel will likely shift toward a full-fledged ground operation across the Gaza Strip aimed at seizing control of the entire area, along with a new set of measures pressuring Hamas.

Among the measures now being considered, according to the report, is the mass arrest proposal, which the cabinet may now choose to endorse in the event Hamas refuses to soften its position.