Republican attorneys general back lawsuit charging Americans for Muslims in Palestine with supporting Hamas

Pro-Palestinian supporters set up a protest encampment on the campus of Columbia University in New York, as seen on April 22, 2024. (Shutterstock)

The suit seeks to hold the anti-Israel groups accountable under the Anti-Terrorism Act for allegedly ‘providing material support to Hamas,’ according to the AGs’ brief.

By Jessica Costescu, The Washington Free Beacon

A group of Republican attorneys general has filed an amicus brief backing a lawsuit against American Muslims for Palestine and National Students for Justice in Palestine, the anti-Israel groups accused of providing material support to Hamas.

The coalition of 22 attorneys general, led by Virginia’s Jason Miyares and Iowa’s Brenna Bird, filed the brief late last week, urging the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to “decline to dismiss” a lawsuit brought on by survivors and family members of those killed by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The defendants stand accused of serving as “the propaganda and recruiting wing of a Foreign Terrorist Organization in the United States.”

American Muslims for Palestine and National Students for Justice in Palestine have galvanized anti-Israel and anti-Semitic activists across the country in the wake of Oct. 7, calling for a “Unity Intifada” against the Jewish state and vowing to “contribute to the fight for Palestinian liberation.”

The suit seeks to hold the anti-Israel groups accountable under the Anti-Terrorism Act for allegedly “providing material support to Hamas,” according to the AGs’ brief.

“Attorneys General, as their States’ chief law enforcement officers, have a deep interest in holding terrorists and their supporters accountable,” says the brief.

“That accountability helps ensure that citizens of their States receive financial compensation from the individuals and organizations who supported the terrorists that engaged in the horrific attacks that harmed family members and loved ones—fully acknowledging that no amount of financial compensation can ever make up for the tragic losses these citizens have experienced.”

Miyares and Bird told the Washington Free Beacon that organizations that abuse their “nonprofit” status to promote terrorism must be held accountable.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant and we are working to get to the truth. Groups such as AMP and NSJP are alleged to have abused their nonprofit status in order to promote Hamas’ dangerous ideological campaign of hatred,” Miyares said.

“Their inconsistent financial reporting, particularly in Virginia, raises serious concerns about whether donations to these organizations are in fact being funneled to support activities far from their publicly stated mission.”

“It is not only despicable but illegal for any person or group to provide support to terrorists. I stand with the victims and families whose loved ones were murdered on October 7,” Bird added.

“They deserve the chance to take their fight against terrorism to court and to hold accountable any group that leverages its ‘nonprofit’ status to act as Hamas foot soldiers and promote terrorism.”

In Virginia, where American Muslims for Palestine is based, Miyares opened a separate investigation in October probing allegations that the organization maintains fundraising ties to Hamas.

Salah Sarsour, one of the group’s board members, is alleged to have played a direct role in raising funds for a Hamas front group in the late 1990s, according to an FBI memorandum. A judge ordered the group in July to disclose its funding channels.

Virginia and Iowa are joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

American Muslims for Palestine and National Students for Justice in Palestine did not respond to requests for comment.