US Secretary of State Rubio urges EU to impose sanctions on Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters following the G7 foreign ministers meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, in March, 2025. (Saul Loeb, Pool Photo via AP)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions on Iran to deter it from developing a nuclear weapon.

“The Europeans have a decision to make because I believe we should all anticipate that they’re about to get a report from the IAEA that says not just Iran is out of compliance, but Iran is dangerously close to a weapon, closer than they’ve ever been,” Rubio said in Paris following a meeting with European heads of state.

He emphasized that although the Trump Administration prefers the diplomatic route with Iran, it will not tolerate the country developing a nuclear bomb.

“It has to be something that not just prevents Iran from having a nuclear weapon now,” Rubio added, concerning a possible agreement.

“But in the future as well, not just for ten years with some sort of sunset provision or the like.”

Last week, nuclear talks between the US and Iran began in Muscat, Oman.

Saturday’s meeting between US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to hash out the impasse on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program yielded “very positive and constructive” discussions, the White House said.

“Special Envoy Witkoff underscored to Dr. Araghchi that he had instructions from President Trump to resolve our two nations’ differences through dialogue and diplomacy if possible,” the White House said in a statement.

“These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff’s direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome.”

Top Tehran officials had warned Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to agree to nuclear talks with the US or face the downfall of the regime.

Although Khamenei had previously refused to hold discussions with the US about its nuclear program, two officials, who requested to remain anonymous, said they took the unprecedented step of persuading him to change his position.

They directly told the Supreme Leader that the future of the regime was at stake if he continued to refuse to engage in negotiations with the US.

They emphasized that Iran could not survive the war with the US and Israel, given the plunging currency, troubled economy, and shortages of gas, electricity, and water.

The officials believed that a refusal to engage in talks could lead the US or Israel to bomb the nuclear sites of Natanz and Fordow.

The attack on Iran’s nuclear site would require a response, resulting in a war that would threaten the country’s resources, lead to civil strife, and the downfall of the regime.

The officials persuaded Khameini to agree to indirect talks with the US, eventually leading to face-to-face talks if things went well.