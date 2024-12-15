Senator slams White House for allowing US airlines to boycott flights to Israel when ‘skies are safe’

“The Biden-Harris administration was lax in pursuing why some airlines will not fly to Israel,” said Senator Ted Cruz.

By Jewish Breaking News

For over 14 months, major American carriers have remained conspicuously absent from Israel’s skies despite a ceasefire with Hezbollah and military gains against Hamas.

One U.S. lawmaker who will soon take up the position of chairman on the Senate’s Transportation Committee believes it’s intentional.

“The Biden-Harris administration was lax in pursuing why some airlines will not fly to Israel,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tells Jewish Insider.

“Indeed, they may have been worse than lax, and the State Department may have become inappropriately entangled in deliberations over safety and subverted the Federal Aviation Administration.”

“There have been allegations about antisemitic discrimination by airlines and that calls by unions not to fly to Israel were motivated solely by pro-Hamas activists,” he said.

“These allegations are troubling, and, of course, American law prohibits American companies from participating in politically motivated boycotts of Israel,” noting that he “welcomes a full investigation of these issues.”

Operating without competition, El Al commands a staggering 71% of all passenger traffic through Ben Gurion airport on U.S. routes.

Delta Airlines has teased an April 2025 return to Israeli skies, and negotiations are still ongoing with Israir and Arkia in leasing a few aircraft to provide North American service.

Obviously, a clear divide has emerged between airline unions’ safety assessments and Israeli aviation authorities.

“Flights to Israel are safe,” says Israel’s aviation chief Shmuel Zakai. “When we think that the airspace is not safe for flights, we close it. That earned us a lot of credit internationally.”

Meanwhile, several European carriers are gradually returning to Israeli airspace, with Aegean Airlines leading the way after resuming flights last week. Wizzair and LOT Polish Airways have also announced their return, with services scheduled to resume on December 22.