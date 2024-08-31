‘September 5’ film about live broadcast of 1972 Munich Olympics massacre premieres at Venice Film Festival

A Palestinian terrorist at the Munich Olympic village where members of the Israeli team were held hostage, Sept. 5, 1972. (AP/Kurt Strumpf, File)

The Munich massacre was the first time a terrorist attack had been broadcast live to a global audience, according to NPR.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

“September 5,” a film about the Palestinian terrorist attack targeting the Israeli delegation at the 1972 Munich Olympics, made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

Tim Fehlbaum’s “September 5” centers on Sept. 5, 1972, the day the Black September terrorist group infiltrated the Summer Olympics in Munich and murdered 11 Israeli athletes and coaches after taking them hostage.

However, viewers follow the tragic events from the perspective of the American broadcasting team for ABC Sports that covered the hostage situation on the ground in Munich and shifted gears to present live coverage of the terrorist attack for television viewers in the US as it unfolded around them.

It became an iconic moment in broadcasting history when ABC anchor Jim McKay, who had led coverage throughout the day, announced to world audiences at 3:24 am, “They’re all gone,” after the 11 Israelis were murdered.

“September 5” includes archival documentary footage from the terrorist attack and the ABC Sports broadcast at the time, including scenes that feature McKay.

The Black September terrorist attack has been the subject of other films in the past, most notably Steven Spielberg’s “Munich,” but “September 5” is the first time that the massacre is being depicted on screen from the unique perspective of the real-time, live broadcast that was seen globally by an estimated one billion people at the time, according to a synopsis of the 94-minute film provided by the Venice Film Festival.

“At the heart of the story is Geoff, a young and ambitious producer [played by John Magaro] striving to prove himself to his boss, the legendary TV executive Roone Arledge,” who is played by Peter Sarsgaard, the synopsis further stated.

“Together with Marianne, a German interpreter [played by Leonie Benesch], Geoff unexpectedly takes the helm of the live coverage. As narratives shift, time ticks away, and conflicting rumors spread, with the hostages’ lives hanging in the balance, Geoff grapples with tough decisions while confronting his own moral compass. How do you cover a situation like this if what the perpetrators want is the spotlight you give?”

Fehlbaum explained that as part of the research for “September 5,” his team partnered with Geoffrey Mason, who was a “key eyewitness” of the Olympic attack and “an integral member of the control room team that pivoted from reporting on sports to geopolitics during this 22-hour marathon of live broadcasting.”

“Based on his recollections, as well as the inclusion of original footage, our aim was to tell this story of journalistic responsibilities and the power of images as authentically as possible,” Fehlbaum said.

“By focusing on the broadcaster’s perspective, we are confronted with the moral, ethical, professional, and ultimately psychological dilemmas of journalists: Can we share information before it is confirmed? Can a live broadcast include acts of violence? What is the role of media and journalism, and what is the line between news and spectacle?”

Screenwriter Moritz Binder penned the screenplay for the English and German language film with Fehlbaum and co-writer Alex Davis.