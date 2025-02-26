‘Shaken to the core’: Wife of slain hostage mourns betrayal after years of peace activism

People pay their respects during the funeral service of late Israeli hostage Oded Lifshitz, at the entrance to Kibbutz Nir Oz, February 25, 2025. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Speaking at the funeral of murdered hostage Oded Lifshitz, Israeli President asked forgiveness from the family and Kibbutz Nir Oz, and reiterated calls for a commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

“I stand here, facing the foothills of your land, and as the President of the State of Israel, on behalf of the State of Israel – I ask you – beloved Oded, respected and from your dear family – forgiveness. Forgiveness that the State of Israel did not protect you, your family and your kibbutz. Forgiveness that you are forced to stand alone in the face of human monsters. Forgiveness that we did not have time to save and return you and all your friends – from the jaws of the murderers, here, home, in peace. Forgiveness,” Herzog said.

“I humbly ask for this forgiveness from you too – the brave and noble friends and members of Kibbutz Nir Oz. As the President of the State of Israel, I ask in this painful and agonizing situation to bow my head to you too and ask forgiveness from all of you: Forgiveness that we were not here for you on that cursed day. Forgiveness for the omission and the eclipse of the lights that you paid, and we all paid, such a terrible price.”

Lifshitz, 84, was a retired journalist, one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz in 1955, and a peace activist. He was known for volunteering for “Road to Recovery,” a non-governmental organization that transports Palestinian children with medical conditions to Israeli hospitals for treatment.

His wife, Yocheved was also abducted from their home on the kibbutz. She and hostage Nurit Cooper were freed after 17 days of captivity.

“Our abduction and your death shake me to the core. We fought for years for peace and social justice – unfortunately, we were dealt a harsh blow by the very people we helped on the other side,” Yocheved said.

Herzog also renewed his call for a commission of inquiry to investigate the failures that led to Hamas’s attack on October 7.

“I once again call for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry, which is the royal road of a reformed state – to delve boldly and professionally into everything that caused the failure and the terrible disaster. This is a critical milestone in the journey towards healing, rehabilitation, and building the state and society – after the terrible disaster,” he said.

On Sunday, the High Court of Justice gave the government a deadline of May 11 to update the court on its position on forming a formal state commission of inquiry. This was in response to a petition filed by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, which sought the court to order the commission’s forming.

There have been growing calls for the government to appoint an independent commission of inquiry to investigate political and military failures.

Such commissions have broader authority to summon witnesses and collect evidence and are headed by a senior Supreme Court justice. They may include personal recommendations about individuals under investigation, though the government is not bound to act on the recommendations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government ministers say a state inquiry into failings that led to Hamas’s October 7 attacks should only be held after the war. Critics accuse Netanyahu of delaying the inquiry and trying to water down the powers of a commission.

The last state commission of inquiry, which investigated Israel’s worst civilian disaster — a stampede that killed 45 people at a holy site on Mount Meron — held Netanyahu personally responsible for the tragedy in a report released in April.

The military presented its own inquiry to Defense Minister Israel Katz. That probe only dealt with operational and command issues and not political decisions.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 63 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead.